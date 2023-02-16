SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the biggest companies in America have made the list of Forbes Best Large Employers, such as Google and Microsoft, but one institute in Massachusetts has been ranked the best place to work in the country.

Forbes has work alongside market research firm Statista to create a list of the top 500 best large employers in the United States. The rankings are based on a survey of roughly 45,000 workers at businesses and institutions with 5,000 or more employers. The survey asked people if they would recommend their current employer to a friend or family member and what other employer they would recommend.

Twelve Massachusetts businesses appear in the top 500 list, including Fidelity Investments, Raytheon Technologies, Harvard University, and General Electric. However, the number one employer on the Forbes list is Massachusetts Institute of Technology. One business in Western Massachusetts also appears in the top 500, MassMutual is ranked 415.

Here are the top Massachusetts businesses and institutes ranked as the Forbes 2023 Best Large Employers:

#1 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology

#7 – Fidelity Investments

#94 – Mass General Brigham

$106 – Raytheon Industries

#157 – Thermo Fisher Scientific

#160 – Boston Scientific

#233- Harvard University

#251 – General Electric

#327 – Liberty Mutual Insurance

#329 – Talbots

#357 – New Balance

#415 – MassMutual

The unemployment rate in the United States is currently one of the lowest ever seen at 3.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the country, here are businesses and institutes ranked in the top ten: