CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Scared of spiders? The photo shared of a female black and yellow garden spider by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they are important to have around.

The black and yellow garden spiders are also known as weaving or writing spiders, and banana spiders are large in size and may invoke fear however, they are beneficial to the habitat by eating deer flies and mosquitoes that fly into their web.

If you see one of these spiders, the web may contain a brown, dry egg sack that can contain more than a thousand eggs. The babies will hatch inside the egg sack but will not emerge until next spring, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Many will be eaten by predators, but expect to have them around for a long time.