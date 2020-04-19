This week may be cooler, but the May weather forecast is heating up

Chances of above or below average monthly temperature for May. (NOAA)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures have rapidly changed over the past few days across western Massachusetts. We had cold and snow Saturday, and sun and warmth on Sunday.

Another cool stretch is ahead for the start of the week, due to an area of high pressure to our north, dragging in cold, Canadian air.

The good news is this cooler pattern isn’t going to stay through May.

Week by week, the first week will overall start with highs in the mid 60s. By the second week, we’ll trend warmer averaging the upper 60s. By the third week, long-term forecasts suggest many days in the low 70s. There’s a strong warm-up predicted toward the end of the month, with the mid, and potentially upper 70s ahead. We’ll have to wait to know for certain how this will pan out, but May is typically a month we see big change.

NOAA’s forecast is aligned with that. They are predicting an overall warmer-than-normal month with near-normal rainfall.

The average May high temperature in Chicopee is 73 degrees, with an average of 3.8 inches of rain.