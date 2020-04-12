Those who haven’t finished census online to receive reminder

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Because of the new coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has postponed sending out census takers to count college students in off-campus housing and delayed sending workers to grocery stores and houses of worship where they help people fill out the once-a-decade questionnaire. The Census Bureau said in a statement Sunday, March 15, 2020, that the deadline for ending the 2020 census at the end of July could be adjusted as needed. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Households that haven’t responded to the 2020 census online should expect to receive a reminder letter accompanied by a paper questionnaire within the next week.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Massachusetts currently ranks 13th in the nation in online responses, with nearly 45% of households submitting their forms to the census website.

Galvin said he was received assurances from the U.S. Census Bureau that paper questionnaires will be mailed out from April 8-16 to those households which have not already responded.

Residents who do not receive mail at their homes will be receiving paper forms later, once hand-delivery of those forms — which is currently suspended — has been resumed by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Galvin said every person who responds to the census now is helping reduce the need for census workers to go door-to-door. He said everyone is trying to limit that kind of contact as the country battles the spread of the coronavirus.

Galvin has said believes the state’s population is about 6.9 million.