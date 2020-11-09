Thousands of additional mail-in ballots received in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over, 40,000 additional mail-in ballots have been received since the morning of Election Day, including ballots received that day by drop box or mail, according to the state.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office, as of 4 p.m. Monday, a total of 42,602 additional ballots were received by mail since 7 a.m. on November 3. The number of ballots received is expected to change throughout the week, as some local election officials are still processing ballots that arrived on or after Election Day along with ballots mailed from overseas.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s Office said any ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by November 6 must be checked against the list of voters to confirm that the voter did not already vote in person before it can be accepted and entered into the state voter database.

Please keep in mind that no local election official may certify their results until after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, which is the deadline for ballots postmarked by November 3 and returned from outside of the country to arrive. Local election officials then have 5 days to finish their official tallies, certify them, and report them to this office. Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth

After those certified results are received, they will be canvassed and presented to the governor and council for final certification, Galvin’s office said.

Information on final voter turnout and rejected ballots will be announced after all local election officials have certified their results.