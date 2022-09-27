STURBRIDGE , Mass. (WWLP) – A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department found on a resident’s lawn.

According to the department, on Tuesday a local visiting nurse saw a home that had 15 tubs of used insulin syringes sitting on the lawn. She safely disposed of them by bringing the tubs to the fire station in Sturbridge.

Sturbridge Fire Department

The headquarters located on Main Street in Sturbridge does accept sharps containers for safe disposal. It is a way to reduce the risk of someone being accidentally stuck and the possible spread of bloodborne pathogens from reuse.

If you are unsure how to safely dispose of sharps visit SafeNeedleDisposal.org for a location near you.