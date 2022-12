ROSLINDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Roslindale section of Boston, a building was evacuated after a car crashed into a block of stores at 8 Corinth Street.

Saturday morning, Boston Fire was called to Cornith Street after a car drove into the block of stores near Threading for Beauty. A threat of collapse of the building created a danger to the occupants, and the department evacuated and continues to monitor the building for movement with lasers.