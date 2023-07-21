PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Government officials will be making stops in western Massachusetts Friday.

Congressman Richard Neal will be in Pittsfield at 10:30 a.m. to announce federal funding for Wahconah Park. The event will be held inside City Council chambers at the City Hall due to imminent weather and the current condition of the field. Neal will be joined by Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and city officials.

Senator Elizabeth Warren will also be in Pittsfield at the Senior Center to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act and her efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and make hearing aids available over the counter at 3:15 p.m. Warren will be joined by Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, Everett Handford, regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Jim Clark, director of Pittsfield’s Council on Aging at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center.

Congressman Jim McGovern will be visiting a free meals site at Unity Park in Turners Falls at 11:30 a.m. followed by Hillside Park in Greenfield at 12:30 p.m. He’ll be there with the CEO of Project Bread Erin McAleer and Greenfield School Committee Chair Amy Proietti to highlight how valuable free meals are for students during the summer.