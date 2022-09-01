NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three County Fair begins Friday and runs through Labor Day.

The fair was closed to the public due to the pandemic in 2020, it returned at 100 percent capacity in 2021. General admission to the Fair is $15 for ages 12 and up, discount tickets for $12 can be purchased on the fair’s website. Veterans can attend free on Sunday, September 4th.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday with the New England championship horse pull, racing pigs, hot air balloon rides and live music performance by Rosie Porter & The Neon Moons. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, gates open at 10 a.m. with additional live music, agricultural competitions, and exhibits.