Three dead following crash in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, that left three people dead.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 84. The accident happened before Exit 6B in Sturbridge.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one person dying in the first vehicle and two people dying in the second vehicle. There is no information as to whether there were other occupants in either of the vehicles. The Troopers who arrived at the scene were assisted by Sturbidge Fire and EMS, MassDOT and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services are currently investigating the accident.