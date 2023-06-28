DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two national lottery games and one Massachusetts game have jackpots that are on the rise.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $368 million for Friday night’s drawing. The last time the jackpot was hit was on April 18. Tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on April 19 and is now estimated at $242 million for Wednesday’s drawing. Tickets are $2 each and drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot stands at an estimated $7 million. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $1 each and are only sold in Massachusetts.