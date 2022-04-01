WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of three doctors.

According to the board, the following actions were taken against the medical licenses of Edgar W. Robertson, M.D., Diana N. Wood, M.D. and Laurence J. Cibley, M.D.

The board and Dr. Edgar W. Robertson have agreed to end his medical license after he engaged in disruptive behavior with colleagues. The board said Dr. Robertson specifically used unprofessional language in and out of the emergency room. He was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on August 22, 1974. Dr. Robertson currently practices medicine in Peabody.

Dr. Diana M. Wood announced her resignation and the board has approved to retired her license to practice medicine. Dr. Wood was first licensed to practice medicine in the state on May 27, 1992 and last practiced at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

The board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Laurence J. Cibley’s right to renew his medical license. He was licensed to practice medicine in the Commonwealth from August 15, 1980 to July 7, 2019. He last practiced in Mississippi and is licensed to practice medicine in Texas.