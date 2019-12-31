1  of  2
Three people arrested in Springfield after gun, marijuana found in vehicle

Massachusetts
Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three men after recovering an illegal firearm and marijuana in a car Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Wash told 22News 27-year-old Ashawn Whyte, 30-year-old Milton Reid, and 28-year-old Leonard Mitchell were arrested after police searched their car near the intersection of Carew and Cass Street.

Walsh said around 2 a.m, officers saw the three men on the 200 block of Chestnut Street arguing with staff members of the Top Shelf bar. The men eventually got into a car that was driven by a woman.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

