Three people arrested in Springfield after gun, marijuana found in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three men after recovering an illegal firearm and marijuana in a car Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Wash told 22News 27-year-old Ashawn Whyte, 30-year-old Milton Reid, and 28-year-old Leonard Mitchell were arrested after police searched their car near the intersection of Carew and Cass Street.

Walsh said around 2 a.m, officers saw the three men on the 200 block of Chestnut Street arguing with staff members of the Top Shelf bar. The men eventually got into a car that was driven by a woman.