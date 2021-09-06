Three percent of workforce is on the clock this Labor Day

(WWLP) – Most people have the day off with their families to celebrate Labor Day, but the work doesn’t stop for every one.

Just three percent of the workforce is on the clock this Labor Day, as the U.S. celebrates the 125th anniversary of the holiday. Each year it means a long, three-day weekend in September for most people. However, more than 40-percent of businesses will still be open and have some staff members on the clock.

This includes retail stores, supermarkets, and some restaurants. Of course, first responders work every holiday, always needing staff on hand in the event of emergencies, something Agawam firefighters say just comes with the job.

“Yeah, anyone who has a career in emergency services knows you are going to work on weekends, holidays, and are expected to be able to do your job no matter what,” said Owen Gavagan, an Agawam Firefighter & Paramedic.

“Remember you come into work prepared, you never know what can happen,” said Gavagan.

Research shows Labor Day is one of the most common paid holidays, trailing only Christmas, New Years Day, and Thanksgiving.