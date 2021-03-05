Three states added to low-risk Massachusetts travel order list

BOSTON (WWLP) – Three states have been added to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order this week.

The state Department of Public Health said effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Missouri, Oregon and Washington will be added to the state’s low-risk list.

States currently on the low-risk travel list include:

Hawaii

Puerto Rico

Missouri

Washington

Oregon

Massachusetts residents who travel to the states not on the list above will have to quarantine for 10 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Also, anyone arriving from an international destination must fill out the Travel Form and must quarantine for 10 days or meet the 72-hour testing rule.