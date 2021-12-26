Three-vehicle car crash on Route 131 and Route 15 Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning the Sturbridge Police were called to a three-vehicle car accident on Main Street and Haynes Street.

The incident happened on Route 131 and Route 15 and the three people were taken to a local hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The Sturbridge Police want to advise those traveling on the roads this Sunday to travel with caution, and be aware of the solar glare.

22News will continue to follow this story once more information becomes available.