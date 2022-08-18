This Monday, June 27, 2016, photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement officers are taking part in the “Tip a Cop” fundraiser at Olive Garden in West Springfield on Thursday.

Police officers from West Springfield will be working alongside the servers at Olive Garden located on 919 Riverdale Street in West Springfield collecting tips for the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run of Massachusetts.

Local athletes will also be door greeters welcoming patrons to the restaurant. The fundraiser event starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.