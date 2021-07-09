Tips for preventing mold in your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With all the rain we’ve had recently, it’s important that you’re taking care of your home.

We are all aware of flooding and the problems it can cause for homeowners, but preventing mold must be a top priority. If there is water in your basement, it needs to be taken care of right away.

Konstentin Tkachenko, owner of Advanced Seamless Gutter and Advanced Basement Water Proofing said, “It’s humid inside the basement, it’s the perfect temperature. If you don’t have a humidifier, what’s going to happen, the moisture is going to rise to the rafters and start building the mold.”

If your basement is flooded, it’s best to call a professional to help clean it up. They’ll ensure it’s done properly and no mold will build up.