Tips for safely deep frying your Thanksgiving turkey

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many people will traditionally prepare their turkeys, others might try it with a twist this year by deep frying it. And the National Fire Protection Association is reminding you how dangerous that could be.

Deep frying a turkey can go seriously wrong in a matter of seconds, so it’s important to remember a few safety tips.

Only use a deep fryer outside, and make sure it’s away from your home. Never use a turkey fryer in a garage or on a porch. And make sure your turkey is fully thawed and dried before frying.

Many safety groups and fire departments strongly recommend against deep frying your turkey.

Lt. C.J. Bartone of West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “There’s a lot of dangers that can go along with it. We recommend not doing it, quite frankly, or if you’re going to do it use and oil-less type fryer, air fryer type situation.”

If you choose to deep fry your turkey and it catches on fire, it’s important you call 911 immediately. The hot oil makes it extremely difficult to put out.