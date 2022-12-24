CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just one day away, which means that it’s time for family, festivities, and also good food.
Temptations are everywhere when it comes to holiday food, and parties and travel disrupt daily routines. When everyone else is splurging on holiday foods, the CDC provides tips that can help you stay on track:
- Eat close to your usual times to keep your blood sugar steady. If your meal is served later than normal, eat something small at your usual mealtime and then eat a little less when dinner is served.
- If you are invited to a party, offer to bring a healthy dish along.
- If you have a sweet treat, cut back on other carbs during the meal.
- Don’t skip meals to save up for a feast. It will be harder to manage your blood sugar, and you’ll be really hungry, which will lead to overeating.
- Have a small plate of the foods you like best and then move away from the buffet table.
- Start with vegetables to your appetite at a buffet.
- Eat slowly. It takes at least 20 minutes for your brain to realize you’re full.
- Avoid or limit alcohol. If you do have an alcoholic drink, have it with food. Alcohol can lower blood sugar and interact with diabetes medicines.
- Choose dishes you love and can’t get any other time of year. Slow down and savor a small serving, and make sure to count it in your meal plan.
- Being active is a secret holiday weapon; it can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce stress during this most stressful time of year. Get moving with friends and family, such as taking a walk after a holiday meal.
- Aim for 7 to 8 hours per night of sleep to guard against mindless eating.