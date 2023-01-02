CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The start of a new year is a great time to turn a new page, which is why people make New Year’s resolutions.

Resolutions are much easier to make than to keep, however, and by the end of March, many have abandoned their resolve and settled back into old patterns, according to Very Well Mind. Going after resolutions can present great opportunities to overcome struggles with willpower, determination, as well as ingenuity.

What can you do to make you keep your next resolution? Very Well Mind offers these tips to help you stay on track:

Choose a Specific Goal

Instead of selecting an ambiguous goal, focus on something more concrete that you can set your sights on. So choose a very specific, achievable goal.

Limit Your Resolutions

Pick just one goal and focus your energies on that one rather than spreading yourself too thin among a lot of different objectives. For larger goals, break them apart into manageable chunks to work on one at a time.

Put Time Into Planning

Don’t wait until the last second to choose your goals. Picking wisely and putting in extensive planning are essential parts of achieving any goal. You can start writing down your goal, make a list of things you might do to achieve that goal, and note any obstacles that might stand in your way.

Start With Small Steps

Taking on too much too fast is a common reason why so many New Year’s resolutions fail. Focus on taking little steps that will help you reach your larger goal.

Avoid Repeating Past Failures

If you choose to reach for the same goals you’ve tried for in the past, spend time evaluating your previous results. Consider altering your goal slightly to make it more possible by changing your approach.

Get Support

Having a support system can help you stay motivated and accountable for your goal.