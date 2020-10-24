Tips to ensure your safety while using dating apps

(WWLP) – Dating apps make it easy to make a connection with someone.

In this case, that connection was made, but according to the Boston Globe, a Sudbury man is accused of assaulting his date, strangling her, and refusing to let her leave his house. The woman managed to escape.

There are ways to minimize your risk, like meeting in a public place. Also, Tinder and Grindr suggest getting your own ride to and from the date.

It’s a good idea to tell a friend or family member who you’re meeting.

Back in January, Tinder added a “panic button” that allows you to send a flare if things aren’t going well on a date.