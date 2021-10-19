Tips to keep children safe at the bus stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National School Bus Safety Week and 22News is working for you with how to keep your kids safe at the bus stop.

The National Association for Pupil Transportation offers five tips for students and parents to keep children safe at the bus stop.

Getting ready for school

Pencils, books, notebooks… students have a lot of items they need to bring with them to school everyday. It’s best to put everything into a backpack or school bag so they won’t drop things alongside the road when waiting for the school bus. Wearing bright colors will help drivers see them. Also, make sure your child leaves your home on time for the bus stop, about five minutes early, to prevent running or quickly crossing the street without looking.

Walking to the bus stop

Parents should always walk their child to the bus stop and stay on the sidewalk. Children should wait in a location where the driver can see them and never play in the street. Remind children to always look both ways before stepping off a bus.

At the bus stop

Make sure your child is waiting in a spot where drivers can see them and avoid waiting inside a house or car when they have to cross the road once they leave. Avoid any distractions like balls or other toys that could roll into the street.

Getting on and off the bus

Before getting off the bus, remind your children to look to the right for any bicycles or even vehicles. If you are waiting for your child at the bus stop, wait on the side they are dropped off on then walk across the street with them. Children excited to see their parents may forget to look both ways when crossing the street.

Mobile devices

Some schools allow use of phones or electronic devices on the bus as long as they can be properly stored in a backpack or bag. Children should wait until they seated on the bus to avoid tripping when getting on or off the bus. Keep the sound of devices low or use earphones. Avoid anything that may distract the bus driver.