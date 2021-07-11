Toddler dies after being hit by delivery vehicle near Boston

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a delivery vehicle near Boston.

The two-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries after being hit by the sport utility delivery vehicle at about noon Saturday, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

The boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he soon died. In a tweet relaying the details of the incident, Kyes called the death “absolutely heartbreaking.”

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not released further details, including the name of the deceased boy.

Police referred questions about the case to the Suffolk County District Attorney, whose office did not immediately respond to messages.