Too close to call: Where we’re at in the presidential election

(WWLP) – It could be days before we have a clear winner of the 2020 election but here is what we know so far.

Many states are still counting votes especially since the number of mail-in votes this year is more than in past years due to the pandemic.

According to the New York Times, every state in New England is blue. Locally the presidential race was close in some places. In Westfield, Joe Biden won by nearly 300 votes, but in Easthampton, he won by more than 5,000 votes.

Here are the latest numbers in the race for president:

President Trump has 213 electoral votes and Joe Biden has 238. States such as Pennsylvania who receive 20 electoral votes are still counting ballots. Joe Biden received Massachusetts’ 11 Electoral College votes. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in the state.

Also on the ballot are Libertarian candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen and Green-Rainbow Party candidate Howie Hawkins. Massachusetts is considered to be a “safe blue” state which means the state has not been carried by the Republican nominee since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

