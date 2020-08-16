TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts; Holyoke lists #2

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 114,095 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 12th)

Springfield – 3,123 Holyoke – 1,029 Chicopee – 557 Agawam – 410 Westfield – 499

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 12th)