TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts; Holyoke lists #2

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 114,095 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 12th)

  1. Springfield – 3,123
  2. Holyoke – 1,029
  3. Chicopee – 557
  4. Agawam – 410
  5. Westfield – 499

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 12th)

  • Adams – 35
  • Agawam – 510
  • Alford – <5
  • Amherst – 118
  • Ashfield – <5
  • Becket – 16
  • Belchertown – 127
  • Bernardston – 7
  • Blandford – <5
  • Brimfield – 9
  • Buckland – 8
  • Charlemont – <5
  • Cheshire – <5
  • Chester – <5
  • Chicopee – 557
  • Clarksburg – 8
  • Colrain – <5
  • Conway – <5
  • Cummington – <5
  • Dalton – 18
  • Deerfield – 13
  • Easthampton – 108
  • East Longmeadow – 286
  • Egremont – 7
  • Erving – 6
  • Florida – <5
  • Gill – <5
  • Granby – 40
  • Granville – 12
  • Great Barrington – 74
  • Greenfield – 218
  • Hadley – 45
  • Hampden – 99
  • Hancock – <5
  • Hatfield – 19
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – 5
  • Holland – 10
  • Holyoke – 1,029
  • Huntington – 14
  • Lanesboro – 8
  • Lee – 22
  • Lenox – 17
  • Leverett – <5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 244
  • Ludlow – 137
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 45
  • Montague – 29
  • Monterey – <5
  • Montgomery – <5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – 8
  • New Salem – <5
  • North Adams – 51
  • Northampton – 307
  • Northfield – <5
  • Orange – 44
  • Otis – <5
  • Palmer – 62
  • Peru – <5
  • Pittsfield – 211
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 16
  • Sandisfield – 6
  • Savoy – <5
  • Sheffield – 16
  • Shelburne – 8
  • Shutesbury – <5
  • South Hadley – 188
  • Southampton – 33
  • Southwick – 57
  • Springfield – 3,123
  • Stockbridge – 15
  • Sunderland – 10
  • Tolland – <5
  • Tyringham – <5
  • Wales – 5
  • Ware – 37
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – <5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – 5
  • Westfield – 499
  • West Springfield – 416
  • West Stockbridge – 5
  • Whately – 7
  • Wilbraham – 238
  • Williamstown – 83
  • Windsor – 0

