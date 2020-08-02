TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 118,040 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 29)
- Springfield – 3,033
- Holyoke – 980
- Chicopee – 509
- Agawam – 493
- Westfield – 483
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 29)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 493
- Alford – <5
- Amherst – 107
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 16
- Belchertown – 121
- Bernardston – 7
- Blandford – <5
- Brimfield – 9
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – <5
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – <5
- Chicopee – 509
- Clarksburg – 8
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Cummington – <5
- Dalton – 16
- Deerfield – 12
- Easthampton – 96
- East Longmeadow – 278
- Egremont – 7
- Erving – 6
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 32
- Granville – 12
- Great Barrington – 73
- Greenfield – 210
- Hadley – 45
- Hampden – 99
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 18
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – 5
- Holland – 9
- Holyoke – 980
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 22
- Lenox – 16
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 235
- Ludlow – 132
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 44
- Montague – 29
- Monterey – <5
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 7
- New Salem – <5
- North Adams – 50
- Northampton – 289
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 44
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 56
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 199
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 16
- Sandisfield – 5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 16
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 173
- Southampton – 32
- Southwick – 56
- Springfield – 3,033
- Stockbridge – 15
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – Less 5
- Ware – 36
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 483
- West Springfield – 404
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately – 7
- Wilbraham – 230
- Williamstown – 83
- Windsor – 0