TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.

Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,304 deaths, 91,662 positive tests

Phase 1: Hair salons, pet groomers, retail stores to re-open next week

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 20th)

  1. Springfield – 2,186
  2. Holyoke – 764
  3. Agawam – 423
  4. Westfield – 416
  5. Chicopee – 373

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 20th)

  • Adams – 35
  • Agawam – 423
  • Alford – 0
  • Amherst – 85
  • Ashfield – Less than 5
  • Becket – 12
  • Belchertown – 88
  • Bernardston – 6
  • Blandford – Less than 5
  • Brimfield Less than 5
  • Buckland – 8
  • Charlemont – Less than 5
  • Cheshire – Less than 5
  • Chester – Less than 5
  • Chicopee – 373
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – Less than 5
  • Conway – Less than 5
  • Cummington – Less than 5
  • Dalton – 9
  • Deerfield – 8
  • Easthampton – 70
  • East Longmeadow – 238
  • Egremont – 5
  • Erving – 6
  • Florida – Less than 5
  • Gill – Less than 5
  • Granby – 26
  • Granville – 9
  • Great Barrington – 52
  • Greenfield – 189
  • Hadley – 40
  • Hampden – 45
  • Hancock – Less than 5
  • Hatfield – 10
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – Less than 5
  • Holland – 8
  • Holyoke – 764
  • Huntington – 13
  • Lanesboro – 7
  • Lee – 16
  • Lenox – 13
  • Leverett – Less than 5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 202
  • Ludlow – 110
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 30
  • Montague – 25
  • Monterey – 0
  • Montgomery – Less than 5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – 6
  • New Salem – 0
  • North Adams – 47
  • Northampton – 254
  • Northfield – Less than 5
  • Orange – 35
  • Otis – Less than 5
  • Palmer – 43
  • Peru – Less than 5
  • Pittsfield – 153
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 11
  • Sandisfield – Less than 5
  • Savoy – Less than 5
  • Sheffield – 15
  • Shelburne – 8
  • Shutesbury – Less than 5
  • South Hadley – 130
  • Southampton – 29
  • Southwick – 48
  • Springfield – 2,186
  • Stockbridge – 14
  • Sunderland – 8
  • Tolland – Less than 5
  • Tyringham – Less than 5
  • Wales – Less than 5
  • Ware – 25
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – Less than 5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – Less than 5
  • Westfield – 416
  • West Springfield – 303
  • West Stockbridge – Less than 5
  • Whately –Less than 5
  • Wilbraham – 195
  • Williamstown – 81
  • Windsor – 0

Donate Today