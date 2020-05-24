TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 20th)
- Springfield – 2,186
- Holyoke – 764
- Agawam – 423
- Westfield – 416
- Chicopee – 373
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 20th)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 423
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 85
- Ashfield – Less than 5
- Becket – 12
- Belchertown – 88
- Bernardston – 6
- Blandford – Less than 5
- Brimfield Less than 5
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5
- Chester – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 373
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5
- Cummington – Less than 5
- Dalton – 9
- Deerfield – 8
- Easthampton – 70
- East Longmeadow – 238
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 6
- Florida – Less than 5
- Gill – Less than 5
- Granby – 26
- Granville – 9
- Great Barrington – 52
- Greenfield – 189
- Hadley – 40
- Hampden – 45
- Hancock – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 10
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – Less than 5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 764
- Huntington – 13
- Lanesboro – 7
- Lee – 16
- Lenox – 13
- Leverett – Less than 5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 202
- Ludlow – 110
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 30
- Montague – 25
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 6
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 47
- Northampton – 254
- Northfield – Less than 5
- Orange – 35
- Otis – Less than 5
- Palmer – 43
- Peru – Less than 5
- Pittsfield – 153
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 11
- Sandisfield – Less than 5
- Savoy – Less than 5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – Less than 5
- South Hadley – 130
- Southampton – 29
- Southwick – 48
- Springfield – 2,186
- Stockbridge – 14
- Sunderland – 8
- Tolland – Less than 5
- Tyringham – Less than 5
- Wales – Less than 5
- Ware – 25
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – Less than 5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – Less than 5
- Westfield – 416
- West Springfield – 303
- West Stockbridge – Less than 5
- Whately –Less than 5
- Wilbraham – 195
- Williamstown – 81
- Windsor – 0