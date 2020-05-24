TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 20th)

Springfield – 2,186 Holyoke – 764 Agawam – 423 Westfield – 416 Chicopee – 373

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 20th)