TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,768 deaths, 96,301 positive tests
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 27th)
- Springfield – 2,432
- Holyoke – 804
- Agawam – 433
- Westfield – 427
- Chicopee – 396
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 27th)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 433
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 89
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 12
- Belchertown – 92
- Bernardston – 6
- Blandford – 0
- Brimfield <5
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – <5
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – 5
- Chicopee – 396
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Cummington <5
- Dalton – 9
- Deerfield – 8
- Easthampton – 79
- East Longmeadow – 256
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 5
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 28
- Granville – 10
- Great Barrington – 72
- Greenfield – 191
- Hadley – 42
- Hampden – 67
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 14
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 804
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 16
- Lenox – 13
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 202
- Ludlow – 113
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 33
- Montague – 25
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 6
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 46
- Northampton – 269
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 39
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 45
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 169
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – <5
- Russell –11
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 134
- Southampton – 29
- Southwick – 47
- Springfield – 2,432
- Stockbridge – 14
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – <5
- Ware – 26
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 427
- West Springfield – 334
- West Stockbridge – <5
- Whately – <5
- Wilbraham – 210
- Williamstown – 83
- Windsor – 0