TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 27th)

Springfield – 2,432 Holyoke – 804 Agawam – 433 Westfield – 427 Chicopee – 396

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 27th)