TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.

Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,768 deaths, 96,301 positive tests

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 27th)

  1. Springfield – 2,432
  2. Holyoke – 804
  3. Agawam – 433
  4. Westfield – 427
  5. Chicopee – 396

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 27th)

  • Adams – 35
  • Agawam – 433
  • Alford – 0
  • Amherst – 89
  • Ashfield – <5
  • Becket – 12
  • Belchertown – 92
  • Bernardston – 6
  • Blandford – 0
  • Brimfield <5
  • Buckland – 8
  • Charlemont – <5
  • Cheshire – <5
  • Chester – 5
  • Chicopee – 396
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – <5
  • Conway – <5
  • Cummington <5
  • Dalton – 9
  • Deerfield – 8
  • Easthampton – 79
  • East Longmeadow – 256
  • Egremont – 5
  • Erving – 5
  • Florida – <5
  • Gill – <5
  • Granby – 28
  • Granville – 10
  • Great Barrington – 72
  • Greenfield – 191
  • Hadley – 42
  • Hampden – 67
  • Hancock – <5
  • Hatfield – 14
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – <5
  • Holland – 8
  • Holyoke – 804
  • Huntington – 14
  • Lanesboro – 8
  • Lee – 16
  • Lenox – 13
  • Leverett – <5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 202
  • Ludlow – 113
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 33
  • Montague – 25
  • Monterey – 0
  • Montgomery – <5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – 6
  • New Salem – 0
  • North Adams – 46
  • Northampton – 269
  • Northfield – <5
  • Orange – 39
  • Otis – <5
  • Palmer – 45
  • Peru – <5
  • Pittsfield – 169
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – <5
  • Russell –11
  • Sandisfield – <5
  • Savoy – <5
  • Sheffield – 15
  • Shelburne – 8
  • Shutesbury – <5
  • South Hadley – 134
  • Southampton – 29
  • Southwick – 47
  • Springfield – 2,432
  • Stockbridge – 14
  • Sunderland – 9
  • Tolland – <5
  • Tyringham – <5
  • Wales – <5
  • Ware – 26
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – <5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – 5
  • Westfield – 427
  • West Springfield – 334
  • West Stockbridge – <5
  • Whately – <5
  • Wilbraham – 210
  • Williamstown – 83
  • Windsor – 0

