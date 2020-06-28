TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As Phase II of the state’s re-opening plan continues, COVID-19 cases have increased in some areas and declined in others within western Massachusetts.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of June 24)

Springfield – 2,754 Holyoke – 905 Agawam – 452 Westfield – 439 Chicopee – 433

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of June 24)