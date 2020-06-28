TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As Phase II of the state’s re-opening plan continues, COVID-19 cases have increased in some areas and declined in others within western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,041 deaths, 108,443 total cases
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of June 24)
- Springfield – 2,754
- Holyoke – 905
- Agawam – 452
- Westfield – 439
- Chicopee – 433
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of June 24)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 452
- Alford – Less than 5
- Amherst – 94
- Ashfield – Less than 5
- Becket – 14
- Belchertown – 102
- Bernardston – 6
- Blandford – Less than 5
- Brimfield 6
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5
- Chester – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 433
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5
- Cummington – Less than 5
- Dalton – 13
- Deerfield – 6
- Easthampton – 83
- East Longmeadow – 271
- Egremont – 55
- Erving – 6
- Florida – Less than 5
- Gill – Less than 5
- Granby – 28
- Granville – 10
- Great Barrington – 72
- Greenfield – 201
- Hadley – 43
- Hampden – 96
- Hancock – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 17
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – Less than 5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 905
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 19
- Lenox – 13
- Leverett – Less than 5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 214
- Ludlow – 124
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 36
- Montague – 28
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 7
- New Salem – Less than 5
- North Adams – 46
- Northampton – 273
- Northfield – Less than 5
- Orange – 40
- Otis – Less than 5
- Palmer – 48
- Peru – Less than 5
- Pittsfield – 174
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 11
- Sandisfield – Less than 5
- Savoy – Less than 5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – Less than 5
- South Hadley – 144
- Southampton – 30
- Southwick – 51
- Springfield – 2,754
- Stockbridge – 14
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – Less than 5
- Tyringham – Less than 5
- Wales – Less than 5
- Ware – 31
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – Less than 5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 6
- Westfield – 439
- West Springfield – 362
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately – 5
- Wilbraham – 223
- Williamstown – 82
- Windsor – 0