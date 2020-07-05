Top 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As the state prepares for the beginning of Phase III re-opening Monday, many COVID-19 cases have reportedly declined and increased in certain areas within western Massachusetts.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 1)

Springfield – 2,833 Holyoke – 913 Agawam – 455 Westfield – 451 Chicopee – 443

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 1)