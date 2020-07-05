Top 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As the state prepares for the beginning of Phase III re-opening Monday, many COVID-19 cases have reportedly declined and increased in certain areas within western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,172 deaths, 109,838 total cases
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 1)
- Springfield – 2,833
- Holyoke – 913
- Agawam – 455
- Westfield – 451
- Chicopee – 443
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 1)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 455
- Alford – Less than 5
- Amherst – 94
- Ashfield – Less than 5
- Becket – 14
- Belchertown – 105
- Bernardston – 7
- Blandford – Less than 5
- Brimfield 6
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5
- Chester – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 443
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5
- Cummington – Less than 5
- Dalton – 16
- Deerfield – 10
- Easthampton – 85
- East Longmeadow – 273
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 6
- Florida – Less than 5
- Gill – Less than 5
- Granby – 28
- Granville – 12
- Great Barrington – 73
- Greenfield – 203
- Hadley – 44
- Hampden – 98
- Hancock – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 17
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – Less than 5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 913
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 19
- Lenox – 13
- Leverett – Less than 5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 217
- Ludlow – 125
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 37
- Montague – 28
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 7
- New Salem – Less than 5
- North Adams – 46
- Northampton – 275
- Northfield – Less than 5
- Orange – 40
- Otis – Less than 5
- Palmer – 49
- Peru – Less than 5
- Pittsfield – 175
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 12
- Sandisfield – Less than 5
- Savoy – Less than 5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – Less than 5
- South Hadley – 144
- Southampton – 31
- Southwick – 52
- Springfield – 2,833
- Stockbridge – 168
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – Less than 5
- Tyringham – Less than 5
- Wales – Less than 5
- Ware – 31
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – Less than 5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 451
- West Springfield – 370
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately – 5
- Wilbraham – 225
- Williamstown – 82
- Windsor – 0