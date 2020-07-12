TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As businesses continue to reopen during Phase III, COVID-19 cases continue to increase and decrease in certain areas within western Massachusetts. Take a look:

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 8)

Springfield – 2,872 Holyoke – 925 Agawam – 464 Westfield – 461 Chicopee – 457

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 8)