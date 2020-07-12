TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As businesses continue to reopen during Phase III, COVID-19 cases continue to increase and decrease in certain areas within western Massachusetts. Take a look:
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 8)
- Springfield – 2,872
- Holyoke – 925
- Agawam – 464
- Westfield – 461
- Chicopee – 457
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 8)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 464
- Alford – Less than 5
- Amherst – 97
- Ashfield – Less than 5
- Becket – 15
- Belchertown – 105
- Bernardston – 7
- Blandford – Less than 5
- Brimfield – 6
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5
- Chester – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 457
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5
- Cummington – Less than 5
- Dalton – 16
- Deerfield – 10
- Easthampton – 86
- East Longmeadow – 274
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 6
- Florida – Less than 5
- Gill – Less than 5
- Granby – 31
- Granville – 13
- Great Barrington – 73
- Greenfield – 206
- Hadley – 45
- Hampden – 98
- Hancock – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 17
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – Less than 5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 925
- Huntington – 15
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 19
- Lenox – 13
- Leverett – Less than 5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 219
- Ludlow – 126
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 39
- Montague – 29
- Monterey – Less than 5
- Montgomery – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 7
- New Salem – Less than 5
- North Adams – 46
- Northampton – 281
- Northfield – Less than 5
- Orange – 41
- Otis – Less than 5
- Palmer – 50
- Peru – Less than 5
- Pittsfield – 179
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 14
- Sandisfield – Less than 5
- Savoy – Less than 5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – Less than 5
- South Hadley – 147
- Southampton – 31
- Southwick – 54
- Springfield – 2,872
- Stockbridge – 14
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – Less than 5
- Tyringham – Less than 5
- Wales – Less than 5
- Ware – 33
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – Less than 5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 461
- West Springfield – 377
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately – 5
- Wilbraham – 225
- Williamstown – 82
- Windsor – 0