TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As businesses continue to reopen during Phase III, COVID-19 cases continue to increase and decrease in certain areas within western Massachusetts. Take a look:

Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,095 deaths, 105,457 total confirmed cases

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 8)

  1. Springfield – 2,872
  2. Holyoke – 925
  3. Agawam – 464
  4. Westfield – 461
  5. Chicopee – 457

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 8)

  • Adams – 35
  • Agawam – 464
  • Alford – Less than 5
  • Amherst – 97
  • Ashfield – Less than 5
  • Becket – 15
  • Belchertown – 105
  • Bernardston – 7
  • Blandford – Less than 5
  • Brimfield – 6
  • Buckland – 8
  • Charlemont – Less than 5
  • Cheshire – Less than 5
  • Chester – Less than 5
  • Chicopee – 457
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – Less than 5
  • Conway – Less than 5
  • Cummington – Less than 5
  • Dalton – 16
  • Deerfield – 10
  • Easthampton – 86
  • East Longmeadow – 274
  • Egremont – 5
  • Erving – 6
  • Florida – Less than 5
  • Gill – Less than 5
  • Granby – 31
  • Granville – 13
  • Great Barrington – 73
  • Greenfield – 206
  • Hadley – 45
  • Hampden – 98
  • Hancock – Less than 5
  • Hatfield – 17
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – Less than 5
  • Holland – 8
  • Holyoke – 925
  • Huntington – 15
  • Lanesboro – 8
  • Lee – 19
  • Lenox – 13
  • Leverett – Less than 5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 219
  • Ludlow – 126
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 39
  • Montague – 29
  • Monterey – Less than 5
  • Montgomery – Less than 5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – 7
  • New Salem – Less than 5
  • North Adams – 46
  • Northampton – 281
  • Northfield – Less than 5
  • Orange – 41
  • Otis – Less than 5
  • Palmer – 50
  • Peru – Less than 5
  • Pittsfield – 179
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 14
  • Sandisfield – Less than 5
  • Savoy – Less than 5
  • Sheffield – 15
  • Shelburne – 8
  • Shutesbury – Less than 5
  • South Hadley – 147
  • Southampton – 31
  • Southwick – 54
  • Springfield – 2,872
  • Stockbridge – 14
  • Sunderland – 9
  • Tolland – Less than 5
  • Tyringham – Less than 5
  • Wales – Less than 5
  • Ware – 33
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – Less than 5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – 5
  • Westfield – 461
  • West Springfield – 377
  • West Stockbridge – 5
  • Whately – 5
  • Wilbraham – 225
  • Williamstown – 82
  • Windsor – 0

