TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 106,664 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below:

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 15)

Springfield – 2,919 Holyoke – 942 Agawam – 480 Chicopee – 469 Westfield – 466

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 15)