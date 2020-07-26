TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 108,107 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below:
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 22)
- Springfield – 2,970
- Holyoke – 959
- Chicopee – 488
- Agawam – 483
- Westfield – 471
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 22)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 483
- Alford – <5
- Amherst – 103
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 16
- Belchertown – 113
- Bernardston – 7
- Blandford – <5
- Brimfield – 7
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – <5
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – <5
- Chicopee – 488
- Clarksburg – 8
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Cummington – <5
- Dalton – 16
- Deerfield – 11
- Easthampton – 91
- East Longmeadow – 277
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 6
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 32
- Granville – 12
- Great Barrington – 73
- Greenfield – 209
- Hadley – 45
- Hampden – 99
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 18
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 959
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 21
- Lenox – 14
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 227
- Ludlow – 132
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 43
- Montague – 29
- Monterey – <5
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 7
- New Salem – <5
- North Adams – 48
- Northampton – 283
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 43
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 52
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 188
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 17
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 168
- Southampton – 31
- Southwick – 56
- Springfield – 2,970
- Stockbridge – 15
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – Less <5
- Ware – 33
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 471
- West Springfield – 396
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately – 5
- Wilbraham – 227
- Williamstown – 83
- Windsor – 0