TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 108,107 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below:

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 22)

Springfield – 2,970 Holyoke – 959 Chicopee – 488 Agawam – 483 Westfield – 471

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 22)