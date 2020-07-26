TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, Massachusetts now has a total of 108,107 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below:

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of July 22)

  1. Springfield – 2,970
  2. Holyoke – 959
  3. Chicopee – 488
  4. Agawam – 483
  5. Westfield – 471

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of July 22)

  • Adams – 35
  • Agawam – 483
  • Alford – <5
  • Amherst – 103
  • Ashfield – <5
  • Becket – 16
  • Belchertown – 113
  • Bernardston – 7
  • Blandford – <5
  • Brimfield – 7
  • Buckland – 8
  • Charlemont – <5
  • Cheshire – <5
  • Chester – <5
  • Chicopee – 488
  • Clarksburg – 8
  • Colrain – <5
  • Conway – <5
  • Cummington – <5
  • Dalton – 16
  • Deerfield – 11
  • Easthampton – 91
  • East Longmeadow – 277
  • Egremont – 5
  • Erving – 6
  • Florida – <5
  • Gill – <5
  • Granby – 32
  • Granville – 12
  • Great Barrington – 73
  • Greenfield – 209
  • Hadley – 45
  • Hampden – 99
  • Hancock – <5
  • Hatfield – 18
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – <5
  • Holland – 8
  • Holyoke – 959
  • Huntington – 14
  • Lanesboro – 8
  • Lee – 21
  • Lenox – 14
  • Leverett – <5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 227
  • Ludlow – 132
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 43
  • Montague – 29
  • Monterey – <5
  • Montgomery – <5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – 7
  • New Salem – <5
  • North Adams – 48
  • Northampton – 283
  • Northfield – <5
  • Orange – 43
  • Otis – <5
  • Palmer – 52
  • Peru – <5
  • Pittsfield – 188
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 17
  • Sandisfield – <5
  • Savoy – <5
  • Sheffield – 15
  • Shelburne – 8
  • Shutesbury – <5
  • South Hadley – 168
  • Southampton – 31
  • Southwick – 56
  • Springfield – 2,970
  • Stockbridge – 15
  • Sunderland – 9
  • Tolland – <5
  • Tyringham – <5
  • Wales – Less <5
  • Ware – 33
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – <5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – 5
  • Westfield – 471
  • West Springfield – 396
  • West Stockbridge – 5
  • Whately – 5
  • Wilbraham – 227
  • Williamstown – 83
  • Windsor – 0

