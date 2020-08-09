TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts; Springfield remains #1

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, The United States has hit a milestone of 5 million COVID-19 cases. Narrowing it down, Massachusetts has reached a total of 112,173 COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below:

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 5)

Springfield – 3,076 Holyoke – 1,007 Chicopee – 541 Agawam – 506 Westfield – 493

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 5)

Adams – 35

Agawam – 506

Alford – <5

Amherst – 115

Ashfield – <5

Becket – 16

Belchertown – 125

Bernardston – 7

Blandford – <5

Brimfield – 9

Buckland – 8

Charlemont – <5

Cheshire – <5

Chester – <5

Chicopee – 541

Clarksburg – 8

Colrain – <5

Conway – <5

Cummington – <5

Dalton – 18

Deerfield – 13

Easthampton – 100

East Longmeadow – 282

Egremont – 7

Erving – 6

Florida – <5

Gill – <5

Granby – 38

Granville – 12

Great Barrington – 74

Greenfield – 215

Hadley – 45

Hampden – 99

Hancock – <5

Hatfield – 19

Hawley – 0

Heath – 0

Hinsdale – <5

Holland – 10

Holyoke – 1,007

Huntington – 14

Lanesboro – 8

Lee – 22

Lenox – 19

Leverett – <5

Leyden – 0

Longmeadow – 240

Ludlow – 135

Monroe – 0

Monson – 44

Montague – 29

Monterey – <5

Montgomery – <5

Mount Washington – 0

New Ashford – 0

New Marlborough – 8

New Salem – <5

North Adams – 51

Northampton – 304

Northfield – <5

Orange – 44

Otis – <5

Palmer – 58

Peru – <5

Pittsfield – 205

Richmond – 5

Rowe – 0

Russell – 18

Sandisfield – 6

Savoy – <5

Sheffield – 16

Shelburne – 8

Shutesbury – <5

South Hadley – 176

Southampton – 33

Southwick – 57

Springfield – 3,076

Stockbridge – 15

Sunderland – 10

Tolland – <5

Tyringham – <5

Wales – 5

Ware – 37

Warwick – 0

Washington – <5

Wendell – 0

Westhampton – 5

Westfield – 493

West Springfield – 411

West Stockbridge – 5

Whately – 7

Wilbraham – 234

Williamstown – 83

Windsor – 0