TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts; Springfield remains #1

(WWLP) – As of Sunday, The United States has hit a milestone of 5 million COVID-19 cases. Narrowing it down, Massachusetts has reached a total of 112,173 COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below:
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 5)
- Springfield – 3,076
- Holyoke – 1,007
- Chicopee – 541
- Agawam – 506
- Westfield – 493
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 5)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 506
- Alford – <5
- Amherst – 115
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 16
- Belchertown – 125
- Bernardston – 7
- Blandford – <5
- Brimfield – 9
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – <5
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – <5
- Chicopee – 541
- Clarksburg – 8
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Cummington – <5
- Dalton – 18
- Deerfield – 13
- Easthampton – 100
- East Longmeadow – 282
- Egremont – 7
- Erving – 6
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 38
- Granville – 12
- Great Barrington – 74
- Greenfield – 215
- Hadley – 45
- Hampden – 99
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 19
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 10
- Holyoke – 1,007
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 22
- Lenox – 19
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 240
- Ludlow – 135
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 44
- Montague – 29
- Monterey – <5
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 8
- New Salem – <5
- North Adams – 51
- Northampton – 304
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 44
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 58
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 205
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 18
- Sandisfield – 6
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 16
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 176
- Southampton – 33
- Southwick – 57
- Springfield – 3,076
- Stockbridge – 15
- Sunderland – 10
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – 5
- Ware – 37
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 493
- West Springfield – 411
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately – 7
- Wilbraham – 234
- Williamstown – 83
- Windsor – 0