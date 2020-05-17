TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,705 deaths, 84,933 COVID-19 cases total
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 13th)
- Springfield – 1,889
- Holyoke – 723
- Agawam – 404
- Westfield – 397
- Chicopee – 332
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 6th)
- Adams – 33
- Agawam – 404
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 76
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 12
- Belchertown – 79
- Bernardston – 6
- Blandford – <5
- Brimfield <5
- Buckland – 7
- Charlemont – <5
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – 5
- Chicopee – 332
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Cummington <5
- Dalton – 9
- Deerfield – 9
- Easthampton – 60
- East Longmeadow – 224
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 6
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 20
- Granville – 9
- Great Barrington – 51
- Greenfield – 186
- Hadley – 36
- Hampden – 37
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 10
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 723
- Huntington – 12
- Lanesboro – 7
- Lee – 16
- Lenox – 12
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 195
- Ludlow – 94
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 22
- Montague – 26
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – <5
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 45
- Northampton – 228
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 34
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 36
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 147
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 8
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 7
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 108
- Southampton – 28
- Southwick – 44
- Springfield – 1,889
- Stockbridge – 84
- Sunderland – 8
- Tolland – <5
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – <5
- Ware – 21
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – <5
- Westfield – 397
- West Springfield – 271
- West Stockbridge – <5
- Whately – <5
- Wilbraham – 179
- Williamstown – 81
- Windsor – 0