TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,705 deaths, 84,933 COVID-19 cases total

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 13th)

  1. Springfield – 1,889
  2. Holyoke – 723
  3. Agawam – 404
  4. Westfield – 397
  5. Chicopee – 332

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 6th)

  • Adams – 33
  • Agawam – 404
  • Alford – 0
  • Amherst – 76
  • Ashfield – <5
  • Becket – 12
  • Belchertown – 79
  • Bernardston – 6
  • Blandford – <5
  • Brimfield <5
  • Buckland – 7
  • Charlemont – <5
  • Cheshire – <5
  • Chester – 5
  • Chicopee – 332
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – <5
  • Conway – <5
  • Cummington <5
  • Dalton – 9
  • Deerfield – 9
  • Easthampton – 60
  • East Longmeadow – 224
  • Egremont – 5
  • Erving – 6
  • Florida – <5
  • Gill – <5
  • Granby – 20
  • Granville – 9
  • Great Barrington – 51
  • Greenfield – 186
  • Hadley – 36
  • Hampden – 37
  • Hancock – <5
  • Hatfield – 10
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – <5
  • Holland – 8
  • Holyoke – 723
  • Huntington – 12
  • Lanesboro – 7
  • Lee – 16
  • Lenox – 12
  • Leverett – <5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 195
  • Ludlow – 94
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 22
  • Montague – 26
  • Monterey – 0
  • Montgomery – <5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – <5
  • New Salem – 0
  • North Adams – 45
  • Northampton – 228
  • Northfield – <5
  • Orange – 34
  • Otis – <5
  • Palmer – 36
  • Peru – <5
  • Pittsfield – 147
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 8
  • Sandisfield – <5
  • Savoy – <5
  • Sheffield – 15
  • Shelburne – 7
  • Shutesbury – <5
  • South Hadley – 108
  • Southampton – 28
  • Southwick – 44
  • Springfield – 1,889
  • Stockbridge – 84
  • Sunderland – 8
  • Tolland – <5
  • Tyringham – <5
  • Wales – <5
  • Ware – 21
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – <5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – <5
  • Westfield – 397
  • West Springfield – 271
  • West Stockbridge – <5
  • Whately – <5
  • Wilbraham – 179
  • Williamstown – 81
  • Windsor – 0

