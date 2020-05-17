TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of May 13th)

Springfield – 1,889 Holyoke – 723 Agawam – 404 Westfield – 397 Chicopee – 332

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of May 6th)