CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is National Wellness Month in August, a time when people are encouraged to prioritize self-care, manage stress, and develop healthy behaviors.

This month is designed to provide people with the opportunity to reflect on their lives and make the necessary changes to enhance their health. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to focus on a person’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Self-care and reflection were originally advocated by philosophers such as Socrates and Plato, but gained popularity during the 19th and 20th centuries.

In today’s society, self-care refers to a variety of practices designed to promote holistic health, such as physical activity, nutritious eating, mindfulness, stress reduction, etc. The act of taking deliberate steps to care for one’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being is at the heart of self-care and wellness. In order to foster relaxation and happiness, 22News has compiled a list of the top 5 most recommended spas in western Massachusetts based on Yelp reviews.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.