CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2023, improving your body, mind, and your soul is a great way to organize long-term goals for the new year.

New Year’s resolutions have been a way to take stock of what’s truly important in our lives, allowing us to pause and reflect on the year behind us, as well as plan for the next year, according to Good Housekeeping.

Focusing on your health and well-being doesn’t have to mean starting a new diet or workout plan. You can take charge of your mental health by creating a better sleep routine or reclaiming your space.

Good Housekeeping provides rewarding New Year’s resolutions for 2023:

Build a better budget– Before heading back to work in January, outline a rough budget that works for you, and make a plan for how you’ll stick to it.

Practice mindfulness– Practicing mindfulness means doing everything you can to be grateful for what you have, where you are in life, and who you are right now.

Read more books– January is a great time of year to snuggle up with a new book.

Cook something new every week– This year, choose a dinner recipe you’ve never tried before at least once a week.

Create a cleaning schedule you’ll stick to– It’s true that you may be under cleaning some areas, but it’s also true that you may be overdoing it somewhere else.

Commit to a healthier sleep routine– Creating a plan to improve your sleep hygiene, and the habits you maintain to get good sleep every night might look different for everyone, as it depends on when you need to be active and working throughout the day.

Join a club– Joining a club will help you meet new people.

Quit smoking– Cigarettes are extremely harmful to your health, particularly your lungs, but tobacco products in general, such as vapes, pose a serious threat.

Become a plant owner– Just the presence of indoor plants can lower human stress levels.

Plan a vacation– Even just thinking about an upcoming trip can boost happiness for weeks.

Jumpstart a new career– If this is your year to switch gears, you’ll know when in your heart.

Volunteer regularly– Research shows that volunteering regularly can lead to less stress and lower blood pressure.

Consider therapy– Is this the year that you finally make a move to unpacking your mental health?

Explore new hobbies– This year is when you try Ethiopian food, attend a ballet, or take a painting class, or whatever feels like fun.

Start walking more– Even if you can’t keep track of a new fitness routine, keeping yourself moving on a simple walk is a must.