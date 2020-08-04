WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in northwestern Franklin County; residents advised to take cover

(WWLP) – There is an official tornado warning in northwestern Franklin in western Massachusetts until 10:00 a.m. Hampshire County has officially been cleared and will not be affected by the tornado.
A severe thunderstorm can potentially produce a tornado after it was located over Colrain or eight miles northwest of Greenfield moving northeast at 30 MPH.
According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous storm will now be near the following locations:
- Heath
- Leyden
- Buckland
- Colrain
- Charlemont
Areas that were previously under warning were the following:
- Cummington
- Plainfield
- Hawley
- Charlemont
- Monroe
- Rowe
- Heath
- Wilmington
- Dover
- Townshend
- Manchester
Residents are advised to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor.
There is currently no visual confirmation of the tornado just yet, however, we are awaiting an update from the National Weather Service. 22News will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.