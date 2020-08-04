WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in northwestern Franklin County; residents advised to take cover

(WWLP) – There is an official tornado warning in northwestern Franklin in western Massachusetts until 10:00 a.m. Hampshire County has officially been cleared and will not be affected by the tornado.

A severe thunderstorm can potentially produce a tornado after it was located over Colrain or eight miles northwest of Greenfield moving northeast at 30 MPH.

According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous storm will now be near the following locations:

Heath

Leyden

Buckland

Colrain

Charlemont

Areas that were previously under warning were the following:

Cummington

Plainfield

Hawley

Charlemont

Monroe

Rowe

Heath

Wilmington

Dover

Townshend

Manchester



Residents are advised to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor.

Tornado warning for far western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties. Potential tornado. Cummington, Plainfield. Hawley. Charlemont and Rowe get indoors and in a basement if you have one. pic.twitter.com/Ke3W6K0H3K — 22News StormTeam (@22NewsStormTeam) August 4, 2020

Continuing to monitor for a tornado Warning in the Plainfield, Mass area and the Rowe Mass area. See https://t.co/iCvnhEganw for info. #mawx #wmawx #wmasswx — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) August 4, 2020

Severe Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Isaias to bring heavy rain, significant windshttps://t.co/rf4utcxvcv — Kelly Reardon (@KellyRWeather) August 4, 2020

There is currently no visual confirmation of the tornado just yet, however, we are awaiting an update from the National Weather Service. 22News will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.