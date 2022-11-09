LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A kitten stuck in a Lawrence resident’s truck tire was rescued by a towing company last Friday.

The Lawrence Animal Control was trying to trap the kitten and his sibling to get them off the streets but he got scared and hid in a wheel of a truck. The four-week-old kitten was freed with the help of a local towing company and brought to Bulger Veterinary Hospital in Lawrence due to its injuries.

“[Lawrence Animal Control officers] were trying to trap the kitten and his siblings, to get them off the streets,” explained Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, where the kitten was brought. “This little guy got scared and hid in the tire. No one could find him until they heard him crying. It was just so heartbreaking.”

MSPCA-Angell told 22News the kitten is expected to undergo surgery this week and into a foster home until he’s old enough to be adopted. “Our vets immediately cleaned him up, sutured a large wound on his leg, and bandaged his foot,” O’Leary added. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to save his leg, but we’ll likely need to amputate some toes.”

If you are interested in adopting the kitten, MSPCA is looking for someone who will have the time to allow the kitten to acclimate to his new surroundings. He is also expected to need follow-up care on his foot.

“It’s going to take him four to six weeks to recover from his surgery,” said O’Leary. “He’ll stay in foster care during that time, and we’ll change his bandages and check his foot regularly.”

“Right now, the kitten’s doing great with his foster. He’s eating well and has even been moving around, despite his injuries,” she added. “We know that he’ll be a wonderful pet when he’s fully recovered.”

The cost may exceed $5,000 for the surgery, if you are interested in donating to help, visit the Northeast Animal Shelter on Facebook, which has received $2,690 so far.