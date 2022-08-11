SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick’s Town Beach at the South Pond of the Congamond Lakes is closed due to high levels of E.coli bacteria in the water.

According to the town’s website, on Monday afternoon the Board of Health reported the water quality tested on August 4th came back with an unsafe bacteria count and closed the South Pond Beach located on 14 Beach Road. The Board of Health is monitoring the water quality.

Most people infected with E. coli have severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days.