Town manager: Provincetown breakthrough COVID cases show vaccines work

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown that includes a cluster of vaccinated individuals has reached 900, according to the town manager.

Of the 900 cases linked to the Provincetown cluster, no deaths have been reported, seven people have been hospitalized, and symptoms are “largely mild,” according to Town Manager Alex Morse on Friday.

Morse said the numbers show the vaccines are working.

“Our positivity peaked at 15 percent on 7/15 and was only 4.8 percent yesterday,” Morse explained, adding that the outbreak is contained, and Provincetown is safe. As of Friday, there were a total of 220 cases among Provincetown residents and only 103 active cases.

“Indoor masking is helpful during the spike but not a sustainable long-term solution. Vaccination is,” Morse said.