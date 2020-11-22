Toy donation events to be held by several local police departments

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are preparing for the holidays and asking for your help in donating toys that will go to local children.

Departments across western Massachusetts will be hosting events in the next few weeks. They are looking to receive new, unwrapped toys, books, craft supplies and more.

Amherst

The Amherst Police Department will be holding a gift drive from November 20 to December 21.

They are asking for donations of books, winter apparel, gift cards, or wrapping supplies. You can drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Amherst Police station at 111 Main Street.

Belchertown

A stuff-a-cruiser event will be held at the Belchertown Police Department on December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The department will be accepting new toys, board games, arts and crafts, sports equipment and clothing. All items donated will go to local boys and girls.

Bernardston

The Bernardston Police and Fire Departments will be accepting unwrapped toy donations at the fire department on December 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All donated toys must be unwrapped. They will also accept any donations ahead of that specific date.

Russell

Officers of the Russell Police Department will hold a food and toy drive on December 5 in front of the Russell Town Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Food collected will be donated to the Huntington Food Pantry.

Wales

The Wales Police Department will be holding a stuff-a-cruiser event on December 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. People can drop off an unwrapped toy at the Wales Elementary School. The event will run as a drive-thru drop off.

West Springfield

The West Springfield Police Department will be accepting toy donations at two events this year. residents can drop off a new toy on November 28 at the Pintus Indian Palace at 25 Park Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officers will also be accepting toys on December 5 and December 6 at the Collins Tavern at 997 Westfield St. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Donations will go towards boys and girls up to age 15.

If you can’t make it to either event, you can also drop off a toy during the month of November at the West Springfield Park and Recreation Department, West Springfield Police Department, or the West Springfield Mayor’s Office.

Wilbraham

The Wilbraham Police Department will host a stuff-a-cruiser event on December 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Big Y in town.

If you or a family you know is in need of gifts this holiday in Wilbraham, you can privately message the department on their Facebook page.

Although 22News will not be collecting toys in our lobby this year, we will still be working to get a toy to every kid in western Massachusetts! You can make either a monetary donation to the local Toys for Tots campaign or you can donate a toy through the online gift registry. Buying a toy through the registry will go to the Toys for Tots drive.

Let’s make sure no local child goes without a toy this season!