Track My Ballot: Find your 2020 mail-in ballot

Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in U.S. Postal service sorting trays at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WWLP/SHNS) – 22News is working for you with how you can track the status of your ballot and make sure your vote has been counted.

The Secretary of State’s office mailed out almost 950,000 ballots in advance of the September 1 primary election, representing nearly a quarter of the state’s 4.5 million registered voters.

Secretary of State William Galvin said about 149,000 ballots have been returned to local clerks and he expects mail-in voting will help boost participation while taking into account public health guidelines. The state’s top election official said “a lot of people” who requested ballots were primarily motivated by voting in the November general election, adding that more than a million people asked for ballots for the general election.

USPS officials set off an uproar in late July when they warned states that deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are incongruous with the Postal Services’ delivery standard.

Out of concern for Postal Service delays, Galvin said his office made sure that the application and ballot mailings went out as early as possible. Additionally, the secretary of state’s office advised localities to have drop boxes available at secure locations for voters to drop off their ballots.

The rush to solidify new vote-by-mail laws in the state came as a response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Residents had three options for voting in the primary election, regular in-person voting, voting-by-mail, and a seven-day early in-person voting period.

Voters who chose to vote-by-mail can track their ballots on the secretary of state’s website, a measure that Galvin said would ensure residents know their ballots were cast.