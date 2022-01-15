Tracking a winter storm Sunday night and Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties, Sunday night through Monday evening, for snow and a wintry mix.

  • WHAT…heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40
    mph. Here is a an early look at our snowfall forecast map.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Use caution if traveling.

