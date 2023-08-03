BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer that crashed into a home in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

Aerial video shows a tractor-trailer, which appears to be hauling heavy equipment on a flatbed, veered off Hartford Avenue before slamming into the home.

Fire Chief Bill Miller told 12 News they received calls reporting the crash just before 9:30 a.m. The driver of the trailer is in critical condition and was taken to UMass Hospital.

Story continues below photos.

Credit: Justin White/WPRI-TV

A large hole was seen in the back of the home as well as debris in the yard. The home was empty at the time of the crash.

Bellingham police said Hartford Avenue will be reopened in a couple of hours, but will keep side streets closed as they work to remove the trailer.

The crash damaged the back porch of the home, according to officials.

Witnesses told police the truck was traveling eastbound on Hartford Avenue. There was no indication of breaking and speed does not appear to have been a factor, Police Chief Ken Fitzgerald said.

“So I was just sitting on my porch, I heard this loud freight train come by, I looked up and it was a truck literally that went through my front yard, crossed the street and smashed into the neighbor’s house,” Eric Banks, who lives next to the house damaged in the crash, said.

The driver had a dog in the truck with him, who was unharmed in the crash. No word yet on what led up to the crash.