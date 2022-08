LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is backed up on I-91 North beginning in Enfield to the Route 5 onramp in Longmeadow Tuesday afternoon.

According to the State Police Barracks, the area will be backed up for another two more hours. A photo shared to 22News shows a tractor trailer, an SUV, and a State Police vehicle stopped in the left lane of traffic on the northbound side of I-91.

The 22News live camera network in Springfield shows the traffic flowing in the area.