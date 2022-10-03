BOSTON (WWLP) – MassDOT is reminding the public of the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend due to a higher volume of vehicles on the roads.

According to MassDOT, drivers are encouraged to drive in off-peak hours if possible, to utilize the appropriate technology tools to make decisions, and to consider public transportation to reach destinations.

Scheduled construction that is outside of fixed work zones will stop beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Friday and will resume at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices, such as Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations, are closed for Columbus Day as well.

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston, which has been closed to traffic most weekends recently due to construction projects, will be open for the weekend. The “swing lane” on Route 1A southbound at the Sumner Tunnel will operate its normal hours on Friday, however, the lane will not be deployed on Monday.

“We expect higher traffic volume than normal starting on Thursday so anyone traveling should allow extra time to reach destinations,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “As always, the public should plan ahead and adjust travel times as appropriate for scheduled events, for the weather and to avoid the peak hours when others will be on the roads.”