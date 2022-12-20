CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Christmas just days away, travel will start to pick up, as families head out to holiday celebrations near and far.

Nearly 133 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, the third busiest holiday travel season in over two decades. The holiday travel season is defined as December 23rd through January 2nd.

According to AAA, this is an increase of 3.6 million people. The majority of travelers will drive to holiday destinations, 102 million. The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is currently $3.43. This is only slightly higher than the average a year ago, which was 3.39.

2019 set the record for driving holiday travel when 108 million took to the roads. Air travel will also increase by 14 percent over last year. An estimates seven million will fly, and predictions for air travel are almost equal to 2019 numbers, and this is despite surging ticket prices.

A significant winter storm is heading to the northeast during the second half of the week. This could cause disruptions for all forms of travel.