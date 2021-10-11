Travelers change Columbus Day weekend plans to avoid heavy traffic

(WWLP) – The Columbus Day holiday was a chance for many people to enjoy a long weekend away before the busy holiday season.

MassDOT issued a travel advisory due to an influx of drivers thinking alike. Some made last-minute revisions to their plans to avoid any headaches behind the wheel.

“So we were going to go to Salem but we decided that the traffic was going to be too crazy,” said Electra Nearey of Southampton. “So we decided to go to the Montague Book Mill!”

“We wanted to do something fun for the day,” added Nearey’s friend, Eli Schalet of Northampton. “Not worry about having to make reservations or be home by a certain time.”

Lily Stern of Westfield said her mother talked her out of traveling to Salem, “My mom said that her friend went and it took her 6 hours to get home.”

Besides the holiday weekend, the 125th Boston Marathon was also held on Columbus Day. But some people still braved the journey out to the Eastern part of the state despite worries of bumper-to-bumper- traffic. Susan Lynch and her family were traveling back home to New York from the Cape.

“Ugh, it was awful!” said Lynch. “It was stopped. Complete stopped. Three lanes totally stopped and this was way before Sturbridge so ugh!”

MassDOT also ended road work ahead of the busy weekend to help with the flow of traffic but will begin projects again Tuesday.